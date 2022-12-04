Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shogren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM
Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine.
Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates at St. Francis34509 9th Ave S # 203B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 942-2280
Dr Shogren is a skilled physician and surgeon. In addition to her skill, she is genuinely a kind person. She has treated me with great respect and she listens. She is kind and thoughtful to my family as well. I love her and recommend her highly.
- Franciscan Foot & Ankle Institute
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Shogren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shogren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shogren has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shogren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shogren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shogren.
