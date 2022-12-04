See All Podiatrists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM

Podiatry
5 (11)
Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Shogren works at Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates at St. Francis
    34509 9th Ave S # 203B, Federal Way, WA 98003

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 04, 2022
Dr Shogren is a skilled physician and surgeon. In addition to her skill, she is genuinely a kind person. She has treated me with great respect and she listens. She is kind and thoughtful to my family as well. I love her and recommend her highly.
Cindy Bryant — Dec 04, 2022
  Podiatry
  English
  1093075103
Residency
  Franciscan Foot & Ankle Institute
  Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Shogren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shogren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Shogren works at Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA.

Dr. Shogren has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shogren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shogren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shogren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

