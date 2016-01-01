Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Sherman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Sherman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Jackson Surgical Assistants LLC2655 Northwinds Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (877) 732-7089
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Sherman, DO
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, French
- 1154614485
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sherman speaks French.
