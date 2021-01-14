Dr. Sarah Shepherd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Shepherd, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Shepherd, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Locations
Ob. Gyn. Specialists of Tulsa Pllc1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 700, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 477-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an ectopic pregnancy. I was originally planning on going to a different OB, who scheduled an initial appointment for 2 weeks out. I knew it was an emergency and I needed to be seen sooner. Out of the 3 OBs that I called, Dr Shepherd was the only one that got me in that day. I was treated with urgency which allowed the best possible outcome for my situation. Very grateful for Dr. Shepherds medical advise
About Dr. Sarah Shepherd, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1700117009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Dr. Shepherd has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.