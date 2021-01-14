Overview

Dr. Sarah Shepherd, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Shepherd works at OB/GYN Specialists of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.