Overview

Dr. Sarah Shearer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Shearer works at Renal Specialists Of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.