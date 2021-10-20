Overview

Dr. Sarah Shawki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Shawki works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.