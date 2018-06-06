Overview

Dr. Sarah Selleck, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Selleck works at Houston Family Practice in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Acute Pharyngitis and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.