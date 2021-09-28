See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Sarah Scotto, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sarah Scotto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 306, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 798-4400
    Willis Knighton Pierremont Health Center
    8001 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-3000

  • Christus Highland Medical Center

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 28, 2021
    Love how she cares about my well being how she listened and understood how much pain I was in putting me in the right places to get me some help how I cried when she said she wanted to make sure I get help I want her to know we need more caring doctors like her thank u souvh Dr Scotto for helping me greatly appreciated will let people know how caring she is Sandra Robertson
    About Dr. Sarah Scotto, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295027787
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Undergraduate School
    • Lsu-Shreveport
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Scotto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scotto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Scotto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scotto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

