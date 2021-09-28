Dr. Sarah Scotto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Scotto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Scotto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 306, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4400
-
2
Willis Knighton Pierremont Health Center8001 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 212-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Love how she cares about my well being how she listened and understood how much pain I was in putting me in the right places to get me some help how I cried when she said she wanted to make sure I get help I want her to know we need more caring doctors like her thank u souvh Dr Scotto for helping me greatly appreciated will let people know how caring she is Sandra Robertson
About Dr. Sarah Scotto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Lsu-Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scotto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scotto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Scotto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scotto.
