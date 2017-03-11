Dr. Sarah Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Scott, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Baylor3900 Junius St Ste 710, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 987-3376
-
2
Dallas Associated Dermatologists6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 260, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 987-3376
-
3
Preston & Royal Office Park5924 Royal Ln Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 987-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Scott is amazing. She is knowledgeable, very bright, thorough, and very kind.
About Dr. Sarah Scott, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1376592626
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.