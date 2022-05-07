Dr. Sarah Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Sidney Schwartz M.d. Pllc500 Montauk Hwy Ste W, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 661-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Best OB ever, she will tell you Excatly what you need to know without cutting corners. I love her
About Dr. Sarah Schwartz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1578588356
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Pap Smear, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.