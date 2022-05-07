Overview

Dr. Sarah Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Sarah Schwartz MD in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.