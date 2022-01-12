Dr. Sarah Schutte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schutte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Schutte, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Schutte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center.
Dr. Schutte works at
Locations
-
1
Banner Health Clinic4700 Lady Moon Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 821-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schutte?
Dr. Schutte is an amazing doctor. She discovered and resolved a very challenging medical issue I had been dealing with for years. She has the perfect balance of knowledge and kindness. I have recommended many women to her including my own daughters.
About Dr. Sarah Schutte, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902844624
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schutte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schutte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schutte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schutte works at
Dr. Schutte has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schutte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schutte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schutte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schutte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schutte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.