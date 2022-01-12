Overview

Dr. Sarah Schutte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center.



Dr. Schutte works at Banner Health Clinic in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.