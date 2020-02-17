Dr. Schmitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Schmitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Schmitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Schmitz works at
Locations
Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 656-4077
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmitz is absolutely amazing! I saw her because my regular ob/gyn was out and I needed to be seen. She answered all my questions and made me feel at ease. She performed surgery for me in feb 2019 and I switched her to my primary ob/gyn doctor. I highly recommend her to anyone in search of a new doctor. Very professional, great bedside manner and extremely caring and patient before and after surgery.
About Dr. Sarah Schmitz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1528471414
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmitz has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitz.
