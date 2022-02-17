Overview

Dr. Sarah Scheurich-Payne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.



Dr. Scheurich-Payne works at Christ Health Center in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.