See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Saxon works at Saxon MD Facial Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Saxon MD Facial Plastic Surgery
    1100 Nueces St, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 614-1561
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arise Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
  • Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acne Scars
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acne Scars

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Transgender Care Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saxon?

    Sep 16, 2020
    Dr. Saxon is an artist with excellent surgical skills to facilitate your best look--as determined by your own (exacting, of course!) standards, but also by those of others. I've had the best experience with this procedure (a lip lift) of the several different procedures I've had with other top-rated, Board-certified plastic surgeons in Austin. While other doctors may have their techniques down, Dr. Saxon also has an exquisite sense of proportion in relation to the whole, honed by her careful attention to detail (a rarity in our distraction-heavy world), along with an actively empathetic relationship to her patients and their concerns. Such harmony! For any other procedures? I'll be sticking with Saxon!
    — Sep 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saxon to family and friends

    Dr. Saxon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saxon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD.

    About Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306074612
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Univ Hosp Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of New Mexico Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saxon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saxon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saxon works at Saxon MD Facial Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Saxon’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saxon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.