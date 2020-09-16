Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Saxon works at
Locations
-
1
Saxon MD Facial Plastic Surgery1100 Nueces St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 614-1561Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saxon?
Dr. Saxon is an artist with excellent surgical skills to facilitate your best look--as determined by your own (exacting, of course!) standards, but also by those of others. I've had the best experience with this procedure (a lip lift) of the several different procedures I've had with other top-rated, Board-certified plastic surgeons in Austin. While other doctors may have their techniques down, Dr. Saxon also has an exquisite sense of proportion in relation to the whole, honed by her careful attention to detail (a rarity in our distraction-heavy world), along with an actively empathetic relationship to her patients and their concerns. Such harmony! For any other procedures? I'll be sticking with Saxon!
About Dr. Sarah Saxon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1306074612
Education & Certifications
- Boston Univ Hosp Med Ctr
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saxon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saxon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saxon works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saxon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.