Dr. Sarah Sawyer, MD

Dermatology
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sarah Sawyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Mountain Brk, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Sawyer works at Dermatology & Laser Of Alabama in Mountain Brk, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Laser Of Alabama
    201 Office Park Dr Ste 350, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 (205) 870-3303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Acne Scars
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Acne Scars

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
ZWave Pro Radial Pulse Therapy (RPT) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 18, 2018
    the best dermatology office ive ever been too!!
    Anonymous — Oct 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sarah Sawyer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1558318477
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology Associates Of San Diego County
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    • University of Alabama Medical Center
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • Dermatology and Integrative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer works at Dermatology & Laser Of Alabama in Mountain Brk, AL. View the full address on Dr. Sawyer’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

