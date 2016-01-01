Dr. Sarah Sasor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Sasor, MD
Dr. Sarah Sasor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI.
Dr. Sasor works at
Plastic Surgery Center - Tosa Health Center1155 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5728
- Froedtert Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Sasor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sasor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sasor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasor. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.