Dr. Sarah Sams, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mary Rutan Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sams works at OhioHealth Family Medicine Grant in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.