Overview

Dr. Sarah Samaan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt U Med Sch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Samaan works at Legacy Heart Center in Plano, TX with other offices in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.