Dr. Sarah Rylie, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sarah Rylie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Rylie works at A Bright Future Pediatrics in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Bright Future Pediatrics
    A Bright Future Pediatrics
2100 Hedgcoxe Rd Ste 190, Plano, TX 75025
(972) 208-3186

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 12, 2019
    We love Dr. Rylie. She takes great care of my boys! Always listens to my concerns and takes her time. She connects well with children. My son loves to talk to her about video games. Great doctor!
    About Dr. Sarah Rylie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245449719
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Rylie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rylie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rylie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rylie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rylie works at A Bright Future Pediatrics in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rylie’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rylie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rylie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rylie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rylie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

