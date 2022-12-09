See All Urologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Sarah Ryan, MD

Urology
2.2 (40)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Sarah Ryan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Ryan works at Urology Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Urology Specialists of Nevada
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 165, Las Vegas, NV 89128 (702) 877-0814

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Sarah Ryan for an issue with recurrent UTI’s. I found the front desk staff professional and even got a smile or two. They were very busy. Right on time I was brought into the the back area for a bladder sonogram. Took less than 5 minutes, then I waited for the doc while she reviewed the CT Urogram CD that I had brought with me and the bladder sonogram. Dr Ryan came in, asked a few questions, answered a few of my questions and explained that she would prescribe an estrogen cream and she also suggested that I buy an OTC supplement called D-Mannose + Cranberry. She said to try the cream for 3 months and come back to see her. I appreciate her conservative approach to treatment to start off with and I really like it when Dr.’s are ok with supplements. The visit was quick and efficient. She had to type while we talked but the government requires electronic medical records so I understood why. P.S. I didn't like their phone tree at all.
    Gayle D. — Dec 09, 2022
    Urology
    English
    1659328391
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Dr. Sarah Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ryan works at Urology Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ryan’s profile.

    Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

