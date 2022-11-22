Dr. Sarah Rutherford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutherford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Rutherford, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Rutherford and her PA Melissa are 2 Godsend people. Dr. Rutherford provides excellent care with compassion and empathy. She listens and answers all questions and concerns patiently and I never feel rushed. She never causes panic and explains everything carefully and patiently. I have corresponded with Melissa by email and she always responds even late towards evening. Dr. Rutherford and her team provide the best care possible.
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
