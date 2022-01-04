Dr. Sarah Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Rose, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD.
Capital Women's Care10313 Georgia Ave Ste 202, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-9101
Capital Women's Care LLC15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 306, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 869-7644
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr.Rose is an exceptional doctor. She is kind, compassionate, listens and provides excellent solutions/recommendations. Additionally, during last years visit I discussed some changes in my life which I was struggling with. She asked me about it during this visit. I’ve never had a provider who has done this before. She cares.
About Dr. Sarah Rose, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1629482211
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
