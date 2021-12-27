Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Rodriguez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Family Care Clinic1722 S Carolina St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 202-0711
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best I have encountered. She cares about you and makes sure you get out of her office feeling much better from your ears. Excellent services ??
About Dr. Sarah Rodriguez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
