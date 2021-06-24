Dr. Roderick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Roderick, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Roderick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 77 Herrick St Dept Internal, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (781) 221-2600
-
2
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates2 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 977-4210
-
3
Boston Medical Center1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 414-5951
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roderick is by far the best primary care I’ve ever had. She is both thorough and caring. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Sarah Roderick, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1962864041
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
