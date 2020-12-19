Dr. Roadhouse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Roadhouse, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Roadhouse, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Roadhouse works at
Locations
WHASN Meadows9120 W Post Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 870-2229Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summerlin Hospital Medical Center657 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 870-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roadhouse always has great availability. She’s very friendly and was able to answer all my questions.
About Dr. Sarah Roadhouse, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
