Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Rivera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. Rivera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital Women's Care844 Washington Rd Ste 302, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-6294
-
2
Carroll Hospital Center200 Memorial Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
Thank you for helping me so much I really appreciate everything that you done for my check up
About Dr. Sarah Rivera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326366998
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.