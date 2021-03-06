Dr. Riehl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Riehl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Riehl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allen, TX. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Heidi Mir. M.d.p.a22 Prestige Cir Ste 200, Allen, TX 75002 Directions (214) 383-3200
Community Physicians Inc37935 W 12 Mile Rd Ste A, Farmington Hills, MI 48331 Directions (248) 987-4877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Riehl is always so kind and caring. She is prompt in filling my prescriptions and her office always accommodates to my requests.
About Dr. Sarah Riehl, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1104053206
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riehl accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Riehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riehl.
