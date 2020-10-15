Overview

Dr. Sarah Rettinger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hi-desert Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Rettinger works at Saint John's Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.