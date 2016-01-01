See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Sarah Rainwater, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Rainwater works at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brfhh Shreveport LLC
    1541 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 626-0436
  2. 2
    Bossier Multispecialty Clinic
    4481 Viking Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 626-2593
  3. 3
    Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 813-2528
  4. 4
    1512 W Kirby Pl, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 626-0000

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

About Dr. Sarah Rainwater, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1093212748
  • 1093212748
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sarah Rainwater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainwater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rainwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rainwater has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainwater.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainwater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainwater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

