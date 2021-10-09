See All Dermatologists in Flemington, NJ
Dermatology
Dr. Sarah Qureshi, MD is a Dermatologist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Qureshi works at Hunterdon Center For Dermatology in Flemington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hunterdon Center for Dermatology
    63 Church St Ste 102, Flemington, NJ 08822

    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Oct 09, 2021
    As Dr. Qureshi is a specialist in an area (Dermatology) that involves both immediate and ongoing concerns involving changes in the biggest organ of the body - the patient is often also in psychological distress. Do I have Cancer? Did I let this go on too long? Have I been irresponsible with attention to my health? Dr. Qureshi is not only a Skin specialist, but a calming and objective observer of these underlying but burdening concerns of the individual person and their state of mind. I've never been so comfortable discussing my concerns point by point across my body's exterior. It is very likely that all of Dr. Quereshi's patients will have the same comfort. The entire staff at the HMC Dermatology Center only an extra plus for my personal experience.
    Dan — Oct 09, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Qureshi, MD

    Dermatology
    6 years of experience
    English
    1467809392
    Education & Certifications

    HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Qureshi works at Hunterdon Center For Dermatology in Flemington, NJ.

    Dr. Qureshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

