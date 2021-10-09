Dr. Sarah Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Qureshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Qureshi, MD is a Dermatologist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Locations
-
1
Hunterdon Center for Dermatology63 Church St Ste 102, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 237-4124
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
As Dr. Qureshi is a specialist in an area (Dermatology) that involves both immediate and ongoing concerns involving changes in the biggest organ of the body - the patient is often also in psychological distress. Do I have Cancer? Did I let this go on too long? Have I been irresponsible with attention to my health? Dr. Qureshi is not only a Skin specialist, but a calming and objective observer of these underlying but burdening concerns of the individual person and their state of mind. I've never been so comfortable discussing my concerns point by point across my body's exterior. It is very likely that all of Dr. Quereshi's patients will have the same comfort. The entire staff at the HMC Dermatology Center only an extra plus for my personal experience.
About Dr. Sarah Qureshi, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1467809392
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.