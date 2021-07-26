Dr. Sarah Puckett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Puckett, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Puckett, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Puckett works at
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics Gynecology5308 Harroun Rd Ste 150, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-5640
ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology - Perrysburg1601 Brigham Dr Ste 250A, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 872-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puckett delivered both of my babies. My son was a difficult birth and I had to have an emergency c-section. She came back into the hospital at 2am to do the surgery herself! I was scared and knowing she was caring for him, it calmed me some. I couldn't produce any milk for my son and she encouraged me to do what was best for my family. I recommend her to literally EVRRYONE.
About Dr. Sarah Puckett, DO
- Obstetrics
- English, Spanish
- 1831199421
Education & Certifications
- Mercy St Vincent Medical Center
- St Vincent Mercy Medical Center
- Michigan State University
Dr. Puckett speaks Spanish.
