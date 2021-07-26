Overview

Dr. Sarah Puckett, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Puckett works at ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics Gynecology in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.