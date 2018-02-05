Dr. Sarah Psutka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Psutka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Psutka, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Psutka, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Psutka works at
Locations
1
Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
2
Urology Clinic at Harborview416 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended to attended to my dad for almost two years and is a very efficient doctor sure of his work greatly helps his patients has the ability to find soon solution to the patient's desconfor very effective in his area of medicine...
About Dr. Sarah Psutka, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1235334897
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Urology
