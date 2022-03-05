Overview

Dr. Sarah Potash, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Potash works at Summit Medical Group in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.