Dr. Sarah Pesek, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Pesek, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Pesek works at St. Peter's Plastic Surgery in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Peter's Plastic Surgery
    317 S Manning Blvd Ste C364, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 641-6936
    Sarah E. Pesek, MD
    319 S Manning Blvd Ste 210, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 641-6936

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 01, 2021
    Excellent! Explains procedures and surgery. Thorough, caring and the qualities that you want in a physician.
    CK — Oct 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sarah Pesek, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720259336
    Education & Certifications

    • Women and Infants Hospital
    • University Of Vermont Medical Center
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Pesek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pesek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pesek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pesek works at St. Peter's Plastic Surgery in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pesek’s profile.

    Dr. Pesek has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pesek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pesek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pesek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

