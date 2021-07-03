Dr. Sarah Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Patel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Sonoran Sleep Center5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B3, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 206-6262Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is the BEST! She is so helpful and understanding of your situation and is truly here to help you! I really can't say enough good things about her. If you are looking for a good doctor for sleeping issues, you can stop searching.
About Dr. Sarah Patel, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Arizona
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
