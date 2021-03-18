Overview

Dr. Sarah Pastoriza, DO is a Registered Nurse in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Pastoriza works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.