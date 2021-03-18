Dr. Sarah Pastoriza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastoriza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Pastoriza, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Pastoriza, DO is a Registered Nurse in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Memorial Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 691-3418Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
BEST DR. around! She is extremely knowledgeable, patient, and outgoing. I had all my family members go to her, she helped all of them! I have dealt with all kinds of Drs with my student-athletes as a coach and I would rank Dr. Pastoriza top on the list.
About Dr. Sarah Pastoriza, DO
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184042814
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastoriza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastoriza accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastoriza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastoriza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastoriza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastoriza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastoriza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.