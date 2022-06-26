See All Psychiatrists in Newburgh, IN
Dr. Sarah Parsons, DO

Psychiatry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Parsons, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Parsons works at BRENTWOOD MEADOWS in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol Withdrawal, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Opioid Withdrawal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brentwood Springs
    4488 Roslin Rd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 858-7200
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Next Step 2MH
    9720 Park Plaza Ave Unit 103, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 339-2442
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Withdrawal
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Opioid Withdrawal
Alcohol Withdrawal
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Opioid Withdrawal

Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commission for Children with Special Needs
    • CorVel
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 26, 2022
    Pstock — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Sarah Parsons, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124041686
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospitals-Case Medical Center
    Residency
    • East Tennessee State
    Medical Education
    • Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
