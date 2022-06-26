Overview

Dr. Sarah Parsons, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Parsons works at BRENTWOOD MEADOWS in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol Withdrawal, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Opioid Withdrawal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.