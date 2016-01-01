Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Park, MD
Dr. Sarah Park, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (440) 943-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Willoughby Hills Fhc2550 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions
Euclid Hospital18901 LAKE SHORE BLVD, Cleveland, OH 44119 Directions (216) 692-2056
Regional Gynecologic Oncology718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-2000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1033451141
- Jersey City Medical Center
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
