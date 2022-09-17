Dr. Sarah Ongstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ongstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Ongstad, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Ongstad, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Lexington Regional Health Center, Memorial Community Health and York General Hospital.
Dr. Ongstad works at
Locations
Bryan Heart Vascular Surgery1500 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 481-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Lexington Regional Health Center
- Memorial Community Health
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Shows genuine concern about your health. If you ever saw Dr David Bingham and liked you will like Dr Sarah Ongstad.
About Dr. Sarah Ongstad, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1548580814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Ongstad has seen patients for Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ongstad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ongstad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ongstad.
