Dr. Sarah Oliverio, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliverio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Oliverio, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sarah Oliverio, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Louisville, OH.
Dr. Oliverio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foundation Dental309 S Chapel St, Louisville, OH 44641 Directions (234) 252-0501
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliverio?
About Dr. Sarah Oliverio, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1699869677
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliverio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliverio accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliverio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliverio works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliverio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliverio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliverio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliverio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.