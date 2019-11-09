Overview

Dr. Sarah Olelewe, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Olelewe works at Sarah S Olelewe MD Inc. in Hawthorne, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.