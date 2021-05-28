Dr. Sarah Nakib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Nakib, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Nakib, MD is a Dermatologist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.
Kaiser Permanente655 Watkins Mill Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (240) 632-4850Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Complete Dermatology of Virginia Inc.10721 Main St Ste 3100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 574-7510
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Nakib?
Dr. Nakib helped me when I couldn’t get help elsewhere; had it not been for her I would have been to the emergency room multiple times. She makes time foe her patients and her office staff is nice.
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1013100049
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Dermatology
Dr. Nakib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakib has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakib.
