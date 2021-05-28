Overview

Dr. Sarah Nakib, MD is a Dermatologist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.



Dr. Nakib works at KAISER PERMANENTE in Gaithersburg, MD with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.