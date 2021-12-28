See All General Dentists in Gambrills, MD
Dentistry
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Sarah Naghibi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gambrills, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Naghibi works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Crofton) in Gambrills, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Crofton)
    2401 Brandermill Blvd Ste 320, Gambrills, MD 21054
(410) 756-8621
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Annapolis)
    128 Lubrano Dr Ste 300, Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 756-8620
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Coronectomy
Dental Implant
Bone Grafting
Coronectomy
Dental Implant
Facial Trauma
Orthognathic Surgery
Sleep Apnea
Teeth Extraction
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 28, 2021
    I will sing the praise of Dr. Naghibi's execution and delivery of expected outcomes
    Amazing results of team effort — Dec 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sarah Naghibi, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598011066
    Education & Certifications

    Residency:
• Case Western Reserve University Hospital In Cleveland, Ohio
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Primary Care
