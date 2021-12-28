Dr. Sarah Naghibi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naghibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Naghibi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Naghibi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gambrills, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Naghibi works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Crofton)2401 Brandermill Blvd Ste 320, Gambrills, MD 21054 Directions (410) 756-8621Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Annapolis)128 Lubrano Dr Ste 300, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 756-8620Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naghibi?
I will sing the praise of Dr. Naghibi's execution and delivery of expected outcomes
About Dr. Sarah Naghibi, DMD
- Dentistry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1598011066
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University Hospital In Cleveland, Ohio
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naghibi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naghibi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naghibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naghibi works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Naghibi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naghibi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naghibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naghibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.