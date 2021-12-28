Overview

Dr. Sarah Naghibi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gambrills, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Naghibi works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Crofton) in Gambrills, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.