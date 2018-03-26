Dr. Sarah Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Morris, MD
Dr. Sarah Morris, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
MDVIP - Eatontown, New Jersey - Corbett2-12 Corbett Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 676-9714
Sarah A Morris, MD2 Corbett Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 380-8033
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
Best Doctor ever.
About Dr. Sarah Morris, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740294966
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Med Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.