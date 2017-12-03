Dr. Sarah Mirocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Mirocha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Mirocha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Locations
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, 3100 Superior Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a twenty year thyroid cancer patient. Dr Mirocha has been a Godsend. Professional, highly intelligent and a sparkling personality. Her compassion is readily apparent.
About Dr. Sarah Mirocha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1356405054
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
