Overview

Dr. Sarah Miller, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Neudorf Infectious Diseases Clinic in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.