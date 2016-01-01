Dr. Sarah Mess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Mess, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Mess, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland Medical School and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital, Northwest Hospital Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Mess works at
Locations
Dr. Sarah Mess9821 Broken Land Pkwy Ste 102, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 910-2350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Northwest Hospital Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Mess, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740281047
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical School
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mess has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mess works at
Dr. Mess speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.