Dr. Sarah Merritt, MD
Dr. Sarah Merritt, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Carolina pain Consultants4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-3034
Rex Pain Management Center3633 Harden Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions
Lifestream Health Center4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste B322, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 860-0305
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful experience with DR MERRITT and her staff. Been treated by her for four years and she takes time to listen to me explain my issues and got me on a better med management and also did a procedure that really helps. Highly recommend if your in pain because she is very focused on helping her patients.
- Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Birmingham-Southern College
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Merritt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt.
