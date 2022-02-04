See All Ophthalmologists in Lansdowne, VA
Dr. Sarah Merrill, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Merrill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Merrill works at Virginia Eye Center PC in Lansdowne, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Goniotomy and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Eye Center, PC
    19441 Golf Vista Plz, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 858-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Goniotomy
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Goniotomy
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2022
    Ditto all the printed evaluations.
    — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Sarah Merrill, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740379023
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Internship
    • FAIRFAX HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Merrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merrill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merrill works at Virginia Eye Center PC in Lansdowne, VA. View the full address on Dr. Merrill’s profile.

    Dr. Merrill has seen patients for Goniotomy and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

