Overview

Dr. Sarah Merrill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Merrill works at Virginia Eye Center PC in Lansdowne, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Goniotomy and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.