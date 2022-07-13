Overview

Dr. Sarah McKenzie, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from Rocky Vista Univ Coll of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McKenzie works at Renown Medical Group, Women's Health - Center F in Reno, NV with other offices in Grass Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.