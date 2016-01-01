See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Sarah McGuffin, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sarah McGuffin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. McGuffin works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gme Office University of Washington
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Virology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4255 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Sarah McGuffin, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902223282
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sarah McGuffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McGuffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McGuffin works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. McGuffin’s profile.

Dr. McGuffin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuffin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

